Apple may soon change how you use internet on your iPhone and iPad

Apple’s very own Safari browser is going to introduce new features to the iPhone and iPad version which will enable them to work the same way the desktop version does.

The company is planning to roll out new features with the iOS 13 and iPadOS so that users can browse the desktop versions of websites and easily download files in Safari.

While iOS 13 and iPadOS are still in beta stage, it is likely that the features could change in the final version before it releases this fall.

Desktop-class Safari

Lacking a powerful web browser is one of the biggest criticisms Apple’s iPad faces. Instead of running the desktop version of websites such as Google Docs or WordPress, the iPad and iPhone would have to open the mobile version. After Apple upgrades Safari in iPadOS, it will enable users to run the desktop version of most websites.

Download manager

Both iPhone and iPad will get a new download manager in the Safari browser. You will no longer need an app installed on your phone/tablet where you can save the downloaded file. Now, the new feature will add a Downloads folder to the iCloud Drive where a user will be able to access all the files downloaded on their iPhone, iPad and Mac. A user can also opt for saving their files to Dropbox or any other storage platform. One can do so by going to Settings>Safari>Downloads.

This feature will also enable users to use their device while the browser downloads in the background. The manager will not always be visible in Safari and it will only show up during active downloads, however it will remain visible briefly after the download is finished.

Auto-close unused tabs

The very first time one cleans out older tabs in Safari, they be prompted to choose how often they want the Safari to automatically close unused open tabs. It is an added bonus as the unused older tabs will stop taking up memory.

In order to change how often you want the unused tabs to automatically close, head to the Settings app and choose Safari > Close Tabs and select the frequency.