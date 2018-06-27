Apple may roll out new charging case for AirPods that can ‘wirelessly charge’ iPhones too

Apple to introduce new charging case for AirPods. (Reuters)

Apple may roll out a new “charging case” for its AirPods that can “wirelessly charge” iPhones as well, the media reported. “The product could be available as soon as the end of this year, however, the schedule is still subject to change,” Nikkei Asian Review reported, quoting an industry source familiar with the plan. The development would add to Apple’s much-anticipated “AirPower wireless charging mat” that was unveiled last year.

“Recent reports have suggested a September release of Apple’s ‘AirPower charging pad’, which is around the time Apple typically announces its latest iPhone models each year,” Engadget reported recently. The iPhone maker had previously mentioned that it would be working on a “wireless charging case” for “AirPods” that could also be topped up with the “AirPower pad”, though it gave no further details.

“Apple did not respond to Nikkei Asian Review’s request for comment,” the report added. Last year, the Cupertino-based company had said that the iPhone 8 range and later models would have wireless charging capabilities.