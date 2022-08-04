Apple may not roll out iPadOS 16 until October; here’s why

Apple’s stable iPadOS 16 release is delayed, according to a new report. iPadOS has usually launched alongside iOS in September but this may not be the case this year. For those unaware, iPadOS is the software that drives the iPad. iOS meanwhile runs on iPhones.

According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple is delaying the launch of iPadOS 16 until October while iOS 16 seems on schedule for a September release. This means, the rollout of iPadOS 16 may coincide with the launch of new iPads as well as the official release of macOS Ventura, the software that powers the Mac computers and laptops.

The new Stage Manager productivity feature is one of the reasons why the iPadOS 16 rollout is being pushed. Apple apparently needs some more time to develop it after having received some criticism for beta users who’ve not been impressed by bugs and the fact that it isn’t doesn’t work with all iPad models, only the iPad Pro and iPad Air with M1 chip.

Stage Manager is an ambitious new multi-tasking feature that Apple is bringing to both iPad and Mac this year. When enabled through the control centre, it will automatically organise all your opened windows on the left keeping your currently opened task in centre. You will be able to group windows together, too, for quick switching. Such a level of multitasking did not exist on the iPad (or even the Mac) before and it’s safe to assume it’s one of the most anticipated features coming to compatible Apple devices.

To know the full list of eligible devices for iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura, be sure to check out our detailed feature here.

Launching iPadOS 16 around the time of new iPad launch also makes sense for Apple. Though not officially confirmed, Apple is said to be prepping a brand-new iPad Pro with M2 chip for October. A new entry-level iPad with USB Type-C charging may also be in the offing.