Apple may have retained this Galaxy S10 feature in the iPhone 11 series

Apple may have concealed a feature that many believed had been discarded by the iPhone maker.

Since the launch of the latest Apple smartphones on September 10th, 2019, hidden iPhone features have been trickling in. One such report claims that Apple may have concealed a feature that many believed had been discarded by the iPhone maker.

Sonny Dickson, a tech tipster claims that the new iPhone 11 has bilateral wireless charging hardware inside but has been disabled in the software.

Reliable sources are saying iPhone 11 and 11 Pro do include the hardware for bilateral charging, but that it is software disabled. Uncertain whether this was removed prior to final production run. — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) September 13, 2019

Reverse wireless charging, essentially, allows iPhones to power wireless devices placed on them. The company had announced in September 2017 that it was working on a wireless charger – AirPower – but it was finally cancelled this year. However, it did not stop tech enthusiasts from speculating, especially over the new AirPods wireless cases.

While the evidence provided may not be concrete, it is supported by earlier leaks which had surface ahead of Apple’s mega event. The leaks claimed that the new phones – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max – would not have this feature. But it seems like Apple may have kept the hardware, but made the feature dormant.

Additionally, Dickson made it clear that that as sources are certain the hardware was still in the iPhones till the last production run which would make it highly unlikely for Apple to have altered the hardware in all three phones at the last moment.

So, if the hardware has been kept, what does it mean for Apple?

Letting the disabled hardware stay would allow Apple to work on the feature and introduce it as a later software update. With the new iPhones to begin shipping on September 20, the new revelation is not that far.

This won’t be the first time Apple has launched phones without mentioning a hardware feature. In 2008, Apple had rolled out a software update for iPod Touch that enabled Bluetooth. In 2007, Apple rolled out a software update which enabled 802.11n Wi-Fi in several Macs.