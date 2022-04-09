Apple may have leaked upcoming dual-port 35W USB-C charger

Apple is getting ready to launch a 35W Power Adapter with dual USB-C ports, according to a 9to5Mac report. The source for the report is Apple’s own website (screenshot below), which accidentally published a “support document” for an “Apple Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter” before quickly pulling it down.

Apple already has a power adapter that puts out 30W of power to a single device and costs $50. The 9to5Mac report said the upgraded version is likely to be powered by gallium nitride (GaN) technology that could also make it smaller.

This could be the “about 30W” GaN charger that Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had tweeted about last month. Kuo had said at that time that this power adapter would have “a new form factor design” and arrive this year.

The power adapter will be able to charge an iPhone 13 Pro Max and an Apple Watch simultaneously with the level of power being speculated. Or, it could charge an M1 MacBook Air and a watch, or an Apple Watch and an iPad, or a couple of iPhones, or an iPad Pro and an iPhone at a slower rate.

This, however, wouldn’t be Apple’s first GaN charger — it already has a 140W power adapter shipped with the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. But it certainly will be the first dual-port charger and the first with USB-C.

The 9to5Mac report said the support document said that each port would operate in one of four modes — either 5VDC/3A, 9VDC/3A, 15VDC/2.33A, or 20VDC/1.75A. That level of power would easily allow two devices to charge at 15W or one at 27W and one at 5W.

The support document also doesn’t suggest when the charger might arrive in the market but it did say that a USB-C cable would not be included in the packaging, according to the 9to5Mac report.