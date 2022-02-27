Apple may have finally figured out how to repair Face ID without replacing the iPhone

It is, however, not clear when Apple is likely to implement this new repair process.

Apple could soon allow authorized service technicians to make Face ID repairs on the iPhone XS and newer models without compelling the customer to replace the entire device, MacRumors reported.

The report suggests that the Cupertino-based tech behemoth could soon grant Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers access to the new TrueDepth Camera service part, which comprises the Face ID and front camera modules. This will allow stores and authorised providers to perform same-unit repairs when a phone suffers from issues related to the Face ID instead of replacing the device altogether.

In an internal memo provided to MacRumors, Apple said the move would reduce the carbon footprint that its products generate by decreasing the number of whole-unit repairs. Apple had previously announced that it wanted to reduce its carbon footprint further as they make steps towards their plan to go carbon neutral by 2030.

If Apple does go ahead with its plans, it means iPhone XS owners and those aspiring to buy iPhones in the future would no longer need to set up a new device and lose data because of a simple Face ID problem.

It is, however, not clear when Apple is likely to implement this new repair process. The company has only informed technicians that they would receive training and documentation at a later date.

The news comes barely months after Apple announced the new “Self Service Repair” programme, another move aimed at making repairs easier. Through the programme, Apple will instruct customers on how to fix their devices at home while also selling them the parts and tools. Customers will receive recycling credit when they return their used parts once the devices are fixed.

Apple said the “Self Service Repair” programme would be launched early this year in the US before being expanded to other countries at a later date.