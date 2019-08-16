Apple may have accidentally leaked iPhone 11 launch date

Apple iPhone 11 series could launch on September 10, if a new leak is anything to go by. The leak claims the Cupertino-based giant is likely to announce the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Max in the second week of September, which is very much in line with Apple’s tradition. The information on the launch date is said to have been procured from internal file assets, named ‘HoldForRelease’, that are a part of iOS 13 beta for developers. Multiple leaks from earlier have also alluded to a similar timeline.

A Brazilian tech blog iHelp BR says that the iPhone 11 line, said to comprise three models much like last year’s, might debut on a Tuesday in September, which carries Apple’s precedent forward. Last year, Apple announced the launch of iPhone XS duo and iPhone XR on September 12, which was a Wednesday. The date was assumed on the basis of screenshots of iOS 13 beta for developers, which showed ‘10, Tuesday’ as the calendar app icon on the home screen. However, previous instances of iOS 13 beta for developers, seen by iHelp BR, suggested September 23 as a tangible date for the launch.

Source: iHelp BR

There have been multiple speculations on what the upcoming iPhone models will be known as. The top names that are afloat are iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone Max, which will replace the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, in no respective manner. This time again, Apple is poised to go for two OLED display iPhone models and one LCD display model. Moreover, the three iPhone models will be powered by Apple’s new chipset, speculatively called the Apple A13 chip.

The renders and mobile case dummies have suggested there will be a ‘squircle’-shaped camera island, that will house three sensors. The notch display is likely to be retained. As per some reports, citing sources from supply chain at Foxconn, Apple may drop the ‘iPhone’ branding from the back of its upcoming devices and retain just ‘Apple’. It was not clear as to why Apple would make such a move. There could be incremental changes to the battery, charging capabilities – including both wired and wireless. The storage variants are likely going to be the same, besides both eSIM and physical dual SIM variants for global markets and China, respectively.

The major change could be the death of 3D Touch on the new iPhone models. 3D Touch was introduced with iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus. Several reports have pointed out that Apple is preparing for the new haptic feedback that arrives on iOS 13, which may mean killing 3D Touch. There could be new colours, in addition to new patterns of frosting on the glass back of the iPhone 11 series.