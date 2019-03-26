Apple March 25 event highlights: Apple TV+, News+, Apple Card, and Apple Arcade launched

Apple TV+ to offer shows featuring Kumail Nanjiani, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, Oprah Winfrey, and more

Apple March 2019 event is now seeing the launch of Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Card, and Apple Arcade. The new services bolster Apple’s portfolio as it suffers dismal returns from the iPhone sales. While Apple News+ is available from March 25 for $9.99 per month, the Apple Arcade and Apple Card services will be available later this year. Apple TV app is getting revamped to include the content, such as TV shows, movies, live cable channels, sports, and more from HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Showtime, and more.

That said, Apple TV+ is the biggest takeaway from the Apple event. The exclusive service will have original programming made by Apple in partnership with some of the renowned personalities including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, Steve Carell, and Kumail Nanjiani, who will have their own shows. The service will be available inside the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Apple is also making the Apple TV app available on the Macs. India is one of the first 110 countries where Apple TV+ will be available. However, the pricing is not revealed as yet.

There is also the Apple Card in partnership with Goldman Sachs and MasterCard, which will be a part of the Apple Pay service. There is also a titanium physical Apple Card. The Apple Card will offer rewards, or the cash backs to the users, on every transaction. Called Daily Cash, the money can be transferred to contacts and paid at Apple Pay-supported shops.

Apple Arcade is the game subscription that will bundle games from third-party developers under a single tab. The users will need to pay just once to access all the content, including in-app access, for the games under Apple Arcade. Apple Arcade will be available across devices – iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. It will come in May but the pricing has not been revealed by the company yet.