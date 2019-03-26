Apple March 25 event highlights: Apple TV+, News+, Apple Card, and Apple Arcade launched

Apple March 2019 event is now seeing the launch of Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Card, and Apple Arcade. The new services bolster Apple’s portfolio as it suffers dismal returns from the iPhone sales. While Apple News+ is available from March 25 for $9.99 per month, the Apple Arcade and Apple Card services will be available later this year. Apple TV app is getting revamped to include the content, such as TV shows, movies, live cable channels, sports, and more from HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Showtime, and more.
That said, Apple TV+ is the biggest takeaway from the Apple event. The exclusive service will have original programming made by Apple in partnership with some of the renowned personalities including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, Steve Carell, and Kumail Nanjiani, who will have their own shows. The service will be available inside the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Apple is also making the Apple TV app available on the Macs. India is one of the first 110 countries where Apple TV+ will be available. However, the pricing is not revealed as yet.
There is also the Apple Card in partnership with Goldman Sachs and MasterCard, which will be a part of the Apple Pay service. There is also a titanium physical Apple Card. The Apple Card will offer rewards, or the cash backs to the users, on every transaction. Called Daily Cash, the money can be transferred to contacts and paid at Apple Pay-supported shops.
Apple Arcade is the game subscription that will bundle games from third-party developers under a single tab. The users will need to pay just once to access all the content, including in-app access, for the games under Apple Arcade. Apple Arcade will be available across devices – iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. It will come in May but the pricing has not been revealed by the company yet.
Yes, indeed! It is Oprah Winfrey, now on the stage for the Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is coming this fall to more than 100 countries without any ad-supported model
Apple TV+ will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
Here are some of the artists joining Apple for the Apple TV+ service -
JJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles are now on the stage for their own show for Apple TV+
Nanjiani will have his own show called 'Little America' showing the story of an immigrant's life
Apple TV+ will have the original programming featuring actors including Steve Carell, Kumail Nanjiani, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, and Alfre Woodard
Kumail Nanjiani is on the stage to talk about his own show on Apple TV+
Both are working in a sci-fi show for Apple TV+ and it is the story "without sight"
Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard are on the stage
Steve Carell has joined Aniston and Witherspoon on the stage to announce a new show for Apple TV+ - The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are now on the stage
Spielberg says he is going to be resurrecting a 93-year old brand to develop "amazing stories" for Apple TV
Steven Spielberg is now on the stage to take the Apple TV+ announcement forward
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and more Hollywood celebrities are in the video that Apple is playing.
Apple TV+ is essentially a carousel for all the premium content featuring Hollywood actors, directors, and more.
Apple announces Apple TV+
Apple announces the availability of the new Apple TV in over 110 countries
Even Roku and Amazon Fire TV will have the Apple TV app.
Whoa! Apple TV app is finally coming to Mac and guess what, smart TVs. Samsung, LG, Sony, and Vizio will be the first to get the Apple TV app.
The Apple TV app is coming in May in the US.
Apple TV app is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV but not Mac. That's strange.
There is also a kids section in the Apple TV app, packing content from major production houses and services.
Everything from Showtime is now available right within the Apple TV app.
The recommendations are personalised just for the user and are based on the watching history, including trailers, shows, movies, and more
There will be live sports channel available on the Apple TV app.
There is a new home for movies that houses content from all the services.