Apple March 2019 event: How to watch live stream in India

Apple is holding its first ‘Special Event’ on March 25 where it will announce as many as four new products – a streaming service, a magazine subscription, a gaming subscription, and a co-branded credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs. This time an announcement on a hardware product is unlikely because Apple is focusing on its software lineup that needs to show phenomenal results in terms of revenue after the abysmal iPhone sales in many countries.

Apple March 25 Special Event Live Stream

In an unusual attempt, Apple has already begun live streaming the preview of its Special Event almost 12 hours ahead. But it is showing an empty auditorium inside the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. The event kicks off at 10 am PT in the US, which translates to 10.30 pm IST, March 25 in India.

The live stream for the Apple Special Event can be watched on the Events page on the company website. The live stream is supported on Safari browsers on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac. Apple TV users can directly run the live stream from the homepage. The live stream is also available on Chrome and Firefox browsers on Windows machines.

What to expect from Apple Special Event

The biggest announcement from the March 25 event by Apple will be the streaming service that will rival Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Apple has already roped in big names from the industry such as Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, and Jennifer Garner, that are also expected to make an appearance at the event. It is reported to cost $9.99 per month.

Apple is also speculated to announce its Apple News magazine subscription that will offer premium content from publishers such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal. The subscription will be available to iOS users.

There is also a gaming subscription in the offing if the reports are to be believed. The subscription will bundle games from third-party developers and will minimise the in-app purchases for players. Not much information is available as of now.

Apple is said to be partnering Goldman Sachs to offer a co-branded credit card that will reward the user for making purchases on Apple platforms. The Apple credit card is expected to be a part of Apple Pay service.