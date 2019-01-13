Apple Maps set to challenge Google’s domination in navigation in India

(source: IE)

In a bid to take on Google Maps, Apple has added the turn-by-turn navigation for the Apple Maps in India. Available on Apple Maps on iOS and macOS devices, the voice navigation feature can also be used on CarPlay infotainment systems.

Apart from this, Apple Maps will also now be able to make full use of service integration, which gives its users booking cab services such as Ola and Uber while searching for a location. Tapping on any of the cab options will open the respective app.

Both the new features on Apple Maps have been rolled out in India on all the iOS and macOS devices, including the latest iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and MacBook Air (2018).

Apple Maps still not as apt as Google Maps when it comes to route suggestions during the peak traffic hours, reports have suggested. Features such as flyover support and 3D view are yet to come in the country on Apple Maps.

It is estimated that by the year 2020, nearly 75 per cent of the global population will be connected by mobile phones, as per the date provided by the according to Global Mobile Trends 2017 report by GSMA Intelligence.

The above report is enough to suggest that there are ample opportunities for the two rivals but seeing the current trend it can be safely said that Google is far ahead of Apple in India.

READ ALSO | Jeff Bezos-MacKenzie divorce will cover Amazon’s billions but could be simple

Apple is yet to catch up to Google Maps in the country that has 69.69 per cent users with Android device while 2.18 per cent use Apple’s iOS as per the Operating System Market Share in India – December 2018 report by StatCounter GlobalStats.

Downloaded by one billion people, Google Maps is one of the most used services across the globe and the company continues to update it.