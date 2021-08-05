Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID no longer exclusive to M1 iMac: India price, top features, other details

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is available for Rs 14,500.

Apple Magic Accessories: Tech giant Apple’s all-new Magic accessories for Mac devices have been rolled out in India. These accessories include Magic Keyboards, Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad. The products up for sale include the accessories that had been introduced when Cupertino launched the M1-powered iMac back in April and had kept some accessories exclusive to it, but they can also now be purchased as standalone products.

The Magic Keyboards up for sale include four variants. The first of these is the regular Magic Keyboard that does not have a Touch ID but is wireless and rechargeable. Apple is touting this keyboard to have a long lasting battery life with the ability to power the keyboard for around a month between charges. Moreover, the keyboard also has the ability to pair up with a Mac automatically, and it also has a USB Type-C to Lightning cable that can be used to connect the keyboard with Mac and to charge it. The keyboard is also compatible with some models of iPhone, iPad and iPod. However, for anyone wondering, the keyboard cannot be paired with a non-Apple device. The regular Magic Keyboard has been priced in India at Rs 9,500.

A Magic Keyboard with numeric keypad is also available having the same features as a regular Magic Keyboard with an additional numeric keypad, and it is compatible with several iPhone, iPad, iPod and Mac models. This keyboard is available for purchase in India at Rs 12,500.

Meanwhile, the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID has the same specifications as the regular Magic Keyboard with an added component of Touch ID using which authentications for sign ins and purchases becomes easier and faster. This keyboard however, is only compatible with Macs having Apple silicon – that is, the Macs which are fitted with M1 chips – and running on macOS 11.4 or later. It is available for Rs 14,500.

The biggest gun in the Magic Keyboard range that Cupertino has, however, is the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and numeric keypad. It allows users to safely authenticate logins and purchases while also providing a numeric keypad to users whose work requires them to heavily work with numbers. This variant, just like Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, is compatible only with the handful of Macs that are equipped with Apple’s in-house M1 processor and are running on macOS 11.4 or later. This keyboard has been priced at Rs 17,500.

Apart from the Magic Keyboards, users can also purchase Magic Mouse – which is wireless and rechargeable, and it has a multi-touch surface to allow users to carry out tasks like swiping between web pages with simple gestures. It also has a long-lasting battery, similar to that of the Magic Keyboard. It is paired automatically with Mac, and also has a USB Type-C to Lightning cable. The Magic Mouse, available for Rs 7,500 can work with Bluetooth-enabled Macs having OS X 10.11 or later and iPads running on iPadOS 13.4 or later.

The last accessory that has been made available for sale is the Magic Trackpad. It is wireless and rechargeable and has a full range of multi-touch gestures and force touch technology. The sensors beneath the surface of the trackpad can detect the subtly different amount of pressure that users apply, Cupertino has said. The Magic Trackpad, priced at Rs 12,500 in India, and is compatible with the same devices that Magic Mouse can work with.