Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air get cheaper in India, students can get extra discounts

Apple has discontinued a few laptop models to make it easier for customers to pick a model of their choice. Apple has discontinued the 12-inch MacBook and the pre-2018 MacBook Air on the Apple Store.

The MacBook Air was revamped with a True Tone display last year that gives it the ability to auto-adapt its colour temperature to make it easier on the eyes. The MacBook Air now has a “new material” keyboard. The new change in the keyboard is aimed to reduce the widespread issues spurred by Apple’s butterfly keyboard.

In addition, the MacBook Air features a thin and light design, with the security of Touch ID, an 8th-generation dual-core processor, wide stereo sound and all-day battery life.

With the aforementioned changes, Apple MacBook Air model is more aligned with the premium model MacBook Pro. Its price has been also lowered to Rs 99,900. For students, the price has been further reduced to Rs 92,704.

For users looking for a powerful Apple machine and want value for their money, the latest updates to the 13-inch MacBook Pro are certain to grab attention.

The tech giant has updated entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro with the latest 8th-generation quad-core processor, Touch Bar and Touch ID, a True Tone Retina display and the Apple T2 Security Chip. It has notably more powerful processor than quad-core Intel Core i5 processor. The 13-inch MacBook Pro has also undergone a price cut and it is now available at Rs 111,264 for college students. At present, Apple doesn’t offer a quad-core processor option for the MacBook Air.

The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are more or less similar when it comes to specifications. The MacBook Pro offers a better and more powerful processor, better screen. The choice is ultimately yours.