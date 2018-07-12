Apple MacBook Pro 2018 with up to 4TB storage launched: Check its price in India, specifications, and other key details

Apple MacBook Pro 2018 model comes with improved performance

Apple on Thursday announced the new generation MacBook Pro that brings significant upgrades over the last year’s MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro 2018 model features the same TouchBar with up to six-core Intel Core eighth-generation processors and comes in two sizes – 15-inch and 13-inch. Apple says that the new internals makes the MacBook Pro 2018 the “most advanced Mac notebook ever”.

Apple MacBook Pro 2018 Price in India

Apple MacBook Pro 2018 India price for the 13-inch model starts at Rs 1,49,990 while the 15-inch model price starts at Rs 1,99,990. The aforementioned pricing includes the models with Touch Bar and Touch ID. Both the models begin selling in India across online and offline channels, including the authorised resellers in select locations in India.

The Apple MacBook Pro 2018 comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM that is enough to allow faster code compilation and virtual machine emulation on the device. There is a TrueTone display featuring two sizes – 13-inch and 15-inch. The MacBook Pro 15-inch houses a 6-core Intel Core i7 or Core i9 processor clocked at up to 2.9GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.8GHz. It packs an AMD Radeon Pro graphics card with 4GB of memory and up to 4TB of SSD storage. The Apple T2 Chip powers the internals of the laptop.

Coming to the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2018, the laptop is powered by quad-core Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processors paired with up to 32GB of RAM. The processor is clocked at 2.7GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz. It has Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics with 655MB of eDRAM. You get up to 2TB of SSD storage and the Apple T2 chip inside. Both the models come with Touch Bar and Touch ID support. The Touch ID support is similar to the one seen on iPhone models, allowing you to unlock the device using the fingerprint and allow payments on Apple Pay in supported countries.

The Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch and 15-inch laptops for this year still run macOS High Sierra, however, the macOS Mojave, which was announced at the WWDC 2018, will come later this fall. “This fall, MacBook Pro can be updated with macOS Mojave, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system, with new features inspired by pros but designed for everyone. In macOS Mojave, a new Dark Mode transforms the desktop with a dramatic new look that puts the focus on user content,” Apple said in a blog post.

Apple has also launched new leather sleeves for the MacBook Pro 2018 models. The Apple leather sleeves for the MacBook Pro 13-inch and MacBook Pro 15-inch come in in Saddle Brown, Midnight Blue and, for the first time, Black colour options.

“The latest generation MacBook Pro is the fastest and most powerful notebook we’ve ever made,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. He added, “Now with 8th-generation 6-core processors, up to 32GB of system memory, up to 4TB of super-fast SSD storage, new True Tone technology in its Retina display and Touch Bar, the Apple T2 chip for enhanced security and a third-generation quieter keyboard packed into its thin and light aluminium design with all-day battery life, it’s the best notebook for pro users.”