Apple’s 6K display may release this year but things are not as much good for new MacBook, iPad models

Apple MacBook Pro models with 15-inch and more may not release this year

Apple is relentlessly updating its hardware lineup, no matter if the changes are nothing but incremental. The Cupertino-headquartered company refreshed the Macs and iPads in March, in addition to making an unprecedented move of cancelling the long-awaited AirPower wireless charging mat for new-generation iPhones. Apple is also reported to be working on its biggest 16-inch MacBook but it’s apparently been pushed back, as per Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to the research note penned by Kuo that MacRumors managed to access, Apple MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display is now expected to be released in 2020 or, even, 2021. This contradicts his earlier peg, pointed out in a report, that Apple may launch a 16-inch, a 16.5-inch, and a 13-inch MacBook Pro to overhaul the current line in terms of specifications. The note also mentioned that the anticipated MacBook Pro range will pack as much as 32GB of RAM.

Kuo also made a prediction on more Apple products, including a 6K Apple Display and a new iPad model with a display size anywhere between 10-inch to 12-inch. Even the MacBook Pro, he emphasised in his note, is mentioned to bear display sizes from 15-inch to 17-inch, in addition to the traditional 13-inch model. The new MacBook and iPad models are now said to come out by 2020 but Apple may delay the release until the first quarter of 2021.

While the delay in new MacBook and iPad models may disappoint some Apple fans, there is still some hope for the 6K Apple Display. MacRumors’s translated version of Kuo’s note outlines a timeline of the second or third quarter of 2019 for the release of the 6K display by Apple. A previous note by Kuo said that the 6K Apple Display will offer an “outstanding picture quality thanks to its adoption of a Mini LED-like backlight design”.

His note also mentioned that Apple is speculated to launch three iPhone models later this year. All of the 2019 iPhone models are said to come with OLED display panels, besides the ability to reverse charge other wireless products, a la Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S10. Apple is also poised to roll out a new iPod touch model, which will succeed the existing model that was launched way back in 2015.