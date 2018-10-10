Apple MacBook Air: Is it the best time to buy the ‘premium’ laptop? Find out

Apple MacBook Air is available at a very low price during the sales

It’s the festive season in India, which is also perhaps the best time to go on a shopping spree as nearly all the companies begin the extravaganza of offers and discounts on a range of products. Every year, a large number of people strike off that gadget they have holding off for a long time. If you have been waiting to buy yourself a brand new laptop, now would be the best time to go for the Apple MacBook Air that has seen a big discount.

Across various e-commerce platforms, the Apple MacBook Air is available at attractive price points, which could perhaps never return during the regular sale days. First up is Flipkart that is holding its Big Billion Days sale till October 15. Apple MacBook Air is listed at Rs 49,990 for the base variant with 128GB SSD on Flipkart. The customers can avail a value of up to Rs 9,000 on the exchange, in addition to a 10 per cent discount on HDFC credit and debit card. After adjusting all the offers, the MacBook Air can be grabbed at an approximate value of Rs 38,490.

The next deal for Apple MacBook Air is available on the Paytm Mall. The e-commerce platform is running its Maha Cashback Sale that focuses on the huge cashback deals on several products. The price the MacBook Ais listed at is Rs 65,999, however, the website is giving a cashback of Rs 10,000 straight away on the purchase when the buyer applies the promo code ‘LAPTOP10000’. Now, the customer can get a discount of Rs 2,500 further on making the payment using ICICI Bank credit and debit card. After deducting the amounts under all the offers, the MacBook Air can be purchased at Rs 53,499. However, if you count the vouchers available with the purchase, the benefits go up to Rs 5,000 more. So, the ultimate cost of the MacBook Air comes down to Rs 48,499.

The third e-commerce platform Amazon India is also giving away many offers on the purchase of MacBook Air. It’s listed at a price of Rs 53,999, however, on applying the offers, it can be availed for a much lower price. A 10 per cent discount of up to Rs 2,000 is available on the payments made via SBI credit and debit card. However, Amazon also lists that customer can save up to Rs 8,000 on payments more than Rs 50,000 carried out by SBI credit and debit card, which calculates to a discount of Rs 5,399. After adjusting the discounts, the MacBook Air will be available at Rs 48,600.

You can also try to get a good bargain for the MacBook Air at offline stores, which are giving tough competition to the e-commerce platforms. Retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales offer decent discounts and deals on a variety of products. Moreover, the Apple authorised resellers can be a good option to get a worthy deal on MacBook Air.