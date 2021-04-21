Apple has launched the all-new iMac and iPad Pro with M1 chip, second-generation Apple TV 4K with redesigned Siri remote and AirTag item tracker accessory.
Apple M1 iPad Pro, 24-inch iMac, AirTag and second gen Apple TV 4K launched in India: here are all the prices and when you can buy them

Updated: Apr 21, 2021 10:48 AM

Your quick look at prices and availability details of all the new Apple hardware announced at Spring Loaded.

Apple Spring Loaded event, Apple M1 iPad Pro, 24-inch iMac, AirTag, Apple TV 4KCheck prices and availability details of all the new Apple hardware announced at Spring Loaded.

Apple launched a slew of new products at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event on Tuesday night. The list includes all-new iMac and iPad Pro with Apple M1 system on chip, second-generation Apple TV 4K with redesigned Siri remote and AirTag item tracker accessory. Also, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini come in an extra shade of purple now.

Here are all the prices and when you can buy these products in India.

24-inch iMac Pro with Apple M1 chip:

  • 8-Core CPU, 7-Core GPU configuration with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, Magic Keyboard: Rs 1,19,900
  • 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU configuration with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB 3 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID: Rs 1,39,900
  • 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU configuration with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB 3 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID: Rs 1,59,900

Available for order starting April 30 and shipping in the second half of May.

Apple M1 iPad Pro (11- and 12.9-inch):

11-inch Wi-Fi/Wi-Fi plus Cellular:

  • 128GB: Rs 71,900/Rs 85,900
  • 256GB: Rs 80,900
  • 512GB: Rs 98,900
  • 1TB: Rs 1,34,900
  • 2TB: Rs 1,70,900

12.9-inch Wi-Fi/Wi-Fi plus Cellular:

  • 128GB: Rs 99,900/Rs 1,13,900
  • 256GB: Rs 1,08,900
  • 512GB: Rs 1,26,900
  • 1TB: Rs 1,62,900
  • 2TB: Rs 1,98,900

Available for order starting April 30 and shipping in the second half of May.

Second gen Apple TV 4K:

  • 32GB: Rs 18,900
  • 64GB: Rs 20,900

Redesigned Siri remote: also sold separately for Rs 5,800

Available for order starting April 30 and shipping in the second half of May.

Apple AirTag item tracker:

  • Rs 3,190
  • Pack of four: Rs 10,900

Available from April 30.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini purple

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini purple colourway costs the same as the other models which means a starting price of Rs 69,900 (64GB) for mini and Rs 79,900 (64GB) for regular iPhone 12. Available for order starting April 23 and shipping from April 30.

