Apple M1 iPad Pro, 24-inch iMac, AirTag and second gen Apple TV 4K launched in India: here are all the prices and when you can buy them

Your quick look at prices and availability details of all the new Apple hardware announced at Spring Loaded.
Check prices and availability details of all the new Apple hardware announced at Spring Loaded.
Apple launched a slew of new products at its ‘Spring Loaded’ event on Tuesday night. The list includes all-new iMac and iPad Pro with Apple M1 system on chip, second-generation Apple TV 4K with redesigned Siri remote and AirTag item tracker accessory. Also, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini come in an extra shade of purple now.
Here are all the prices and when you can buy these products in India.
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini purple colourway costs the same as the other models which means a starting price of Rs 69,900 (64GB) for mini and Rs 79,900 (64GB) for regular iPhone 12. Available for order starting April 23 and shipping from April 30.