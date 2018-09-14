Apple lovers alert! iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xr pre-orders date announced

iPhone Xs will be available on September 28

Airtel on Friday announced that the Apple Inc’s newly-launched iPhone Xs Max, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xr will be available on its online store in coming days. The privately-owned telecom company also released the dates the new iPhones will go up for pre-orders on. The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will be available for pre-orders starting September 21 while the iPhone Xr will land on the store on October 19 for pre-orders. Since only two Indian carriers offer support for Apple SIM including Airtel, the iPhone Xs models and iPhone Xr were bound to arrive on Airtel store sooner than later.

The iPhone Xs in India starts at Rs 99,900 for the base variant while the price goes all the way up to Rs 1,34,900 for the high-end model. The iPhone Xs Max starts at Rs 1,09,900 for the base model, with the price of the top-end model going up to Rs 1,44,900. The iPhone Xr, on the other hand, is the cheapest of them all. It costs Rs 76,900 for the 64GB model and Rs 91,900 for the 512GB model. Apple had announced at its event that new iPhone Xs models will begin to become available starting September 28 while the iPhone Xr will hit the shelves starting October 26 in India.

Although the Airtel online store has not listed any launch offers for the new iPhones, it says that the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr are ‘coming soon’. The shipping is expected to begin as early as September 28, however, high demands may delay the rollout. Reliance Jio is also expected to announce the dates for the pre-orders of the new iPhone lineup, as it is the second carrier that supports eSIM card.

Separately, Apple’s supply chain provider in India Reddington earlier this week announced that the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max will be available across 2500 locations in India. However, the company hasn’t said anything when the iPhone Xr will be available via its stores. Other authorised resellers in India are too likely to announce the rollout dates for the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr.