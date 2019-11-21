Apple launches Smart Battery Cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

Smart Battery Cases are available to buy in the US

Apple has launched the Smart Battery Cases for its latest iPhone line. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max now have their own battery cases from Apple. This time around, the cases come with a dedicated camera button that can launch the camera app without requiring you to unlock the device. The Smart Battery Cases support Qi wireless charging.

Now available in the US to buy, the Smart Battery Cases cost $129 each, which is roughly Rs 9,200. The cases come in three colours – black, white, and pink sand, which could be a little off-putting for customers going for the green or purple colour models of iPhone 11 series. For now, these cases are not available for Indian customers.

Apple’s Smart Battery Cases add juice to the inbuilt battery of the iPhone, which is why the battery levels are displayed on the iPhone’s control centre and the lock screen. Besides the regular buttons on the case, a camera button has been added to quickly launch the camera. When the camera app is open, a single press clicks the photo while pressing and holding the button takes a QuickTake video.

Apple website mentions that the Smart Battery Cases carry a “soft microfibre lining” that not only protects the device but also imparts a soft-touch finish. “A soft elastomer hinge design makes it easy to put the case on and take it off,” Apple has described the Smart Battery Cases. The cases can also be charged with USB-PD compatible chargers. The cases also support Lightning accessories, EarPods with Lightning Connector.