Apple launches refresh iPod touch with iPhone 7’s processor

Ahead of the WWDC 2019, Apple made a surprise announcement for its four-year old iPod touch. Apple is refreshing the iPod touch with the A10 Fusion chip that powers the iPhone 7 series. There is also a new 256GB storage variant that sits beside the existing 32GB and 128GB storage models. Rest of the iPod touch is exactly the same with the thick chin design, a Home button, and the old cameras. The iPod touch costs Rs 18,900 for the 32GB model, Rs 28,900 for the 128GB model, and Rs 38,900 for the high-end 256GB model in India. iPod touch comes in space grey, white, gold, blue, pink and (PRODUCT)RED colours. It will be available across online and offline retailers in India but the launch date has not been announced. With the A10 Fusion, the iPod touch gets performance capabilities comparable to those of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Apple says the updated chip will bring \u201cimproved performance in games\u201d. iPod touch now supports Augmented Reality apps and games, along with Group FaceTime with the updated hardware. Earlier this year, Apple announced its gaming service called Apple Arcade and it is making sure most of its products are capable for the service. But beyond that, there is no change to the iPod touch. The 4-inch display is still there; there is no update to the cameras. Interestingly, the Home button is intact that most Apple users still love. It is also likely that the iOS version of the next few generations will be supported.