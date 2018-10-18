Apple launches new privacy portal to let users know about stored data

The search function is in line with Apple’s efforts to differentiate itself as a company that does not montetise user data as it does not treat customers as its products. (Reuters)

As part of its annual privacy upgrades, Apple has introduced a new portal that lets users see what personal data the company has kept on them, the media reported. The information collected may include data such as calendar entries, photos, reminders, documents, website bookmarks, App Store purchases, among other items, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

The search function is in line with Apple’s efforts to differentiate itself as a company that does not montetise user data as it does not treat customers as its products. The company takes pride in making money though its hardware.

“Whether you’re taking a photo or asking Siri a question, you can do it knowing that Apple doesn’t gather your personal information to sell to advertisers or other organisations,” Apple says in its privacy website.

According to a report in USA Today, users still have to wait a few days to retrieve the information, from the updated https://www.apple.com/privacy section of the Apple website, as the tech giant confirms the request, but it should be way easier to find the tools now than before.

Apple updates its privacy website every autumn, after the introduction of new phones and software upgrades to the mobile and computer operating systems, iOS12 and MacOS, which this year is called Mojave, the report said.