Apple launches MacBook Pro with biggest display ever: Price in India, specifications

Apple has updated its top-tier MacBook model with a new display size

Apple on Wednesday launched its most-premium MacBook Pro 16-inch model that replaces the 15-inch model. The 16-inch MacBook Pro model also ditches Apple’s most controversial keyboard in favour of a new Magic Keyboard that brings the scissor-switch mechanism back. Apple has updated its website to reflect the changes in the laptop line-up, including the discontinuation of the 15-inch model. The new MacBook Pro costs Rs 1,99,900 onwards in India while its US pricing starts at $2,399 (roughly Rs 1,73,000). Pre-orders are now live in the US while the availability in India has not been announced.

The major upgrade that MacBook Pro brings to the table is the new Magic Keyboard. Apple has endlessly faced criticism for packing a problematic keyboard on the previous MacBook models. The company even kicked off a replacement programme for the keyboards on select MacBook models. Apple may have finally nailed the keyboard design with its Magic mechanism that is claimed to give a “comfortable, satisfying and quiet typing experience.”

MacBook Pro now has a 16-inch Retina display with a maximum resolution of 3072×1920 pixels and a higher pixel density of 226ppi. The bezels have been minimised on the device. MacBook Pro is powered by a base configuration of 2.6GHz 6-core 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor (with Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of SSD space, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack present on the MacBook Pro along with four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro model also upgrades the speaker system on the series. A new “completely redesigned” six speakers that deliver high-fidelity sound with support for Dolby Atmos. The speaker system comprises force-cancelling woofers to “reduce unwanted vibrations that distort sound.” The MacBook Pro also packs an improved array of microphones that reduce hiss by 40 per cent along with delivering a higher signal-to-noise ratio for “super-clean recordings.”

“Our pro customers tell us they want their next MacBook Pro to have a larger display, blazing-fast performance, the biggest battery possible, the best notebook keyboard ever, awesome speakers and massive amounts of storage, and the 16-inch MacBook Pro delivers all of that and more,” Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing, said at the launch of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple has also announced that its Mac Pro, starting at $5,999, and Pro Display XDR, worth $4,999 onwards, will begin shipping in December.