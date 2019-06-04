Apple launches iOS 13 with Dark Mode at WWDC 2019 alongside watchOS 6, tvOS 13

Apple kicked off its WWDC 2019 with a keynote by Tim Cook that mainly talked about how iOS has become one of the most-used mobile platforms in the world accounting for 85 per cent adoption of the latest iOS 12 software on all Apple devices. Cook took a jibe at Android, saying that a meagre 10 per cent devices are running the latest Android 9 Pie version.

Craig Federighi, SVP for software engineering at Apple, announced iOS 13 as the latest iteration to the ecosystem powering the iPhone. The iOS 13 is twice as fast as its prequel with 60 per cent smaller app updates, which is something Android natively has. But the mother of features is Dark Mode that is finally arriving on iOS. Having been demanded for quite some time, Apple has finally managed to customise everything, from the wallpaper to notifications to native apps such as Calendar, Calculator, Note, iMessage, among others, with the dark mode. iOS 13 is also adding swipe to type functionality to the keyboard.

The iMessage app is being updated with Memoji Stickers that will create a group of animated emojis in different moods readily available for you to use. This feature will be available on the iPhone models with A9 chipset and higher. The Camera app is getting a bunch of updates too

The Safari, Mail, and Note apps have also been updated with nifty features that include new formatting options, and more. The Apple Maps is getting richer in the iOS 13. There are more layers of different topographical elements to the Apple Maps, thanks to the company’s efforts in collecting data, both terrestrial and aerial. Apple stresses Maps will not store the personal data of the user. These changes will be rolled to the US customers later this year while other countries will see the updates next year.

Apple is doubling down on its efforts towards user privacy. It is updating the Location settings that will now ask everytime there is an app requesting personal information such as the location of the user. The third-party login buttons, such as Google and Facebook, are being replaced with Sign in with Apple, which logs in the user after Face ID verification. Even with the minimum details, there are some apps that need more than that. For those apps that require name and email address, Apple is letting you choose to either share your email address or hide it. The latter case will allow Apple to create a random email address that will be different every time there is a sign-in process.

The Home app is also getting enhanced privacy controls. The HomeKit Security API is being added that will store video footage in an encrypted vault that will not be available to Apple. When connected to Wi-Fi, HomeKit will firewall all the accessories if there is a compromise to the Wi-Fi routers. This service will be rolled out to US customers first.

The tvOS 13 was also unveiled at the event. Since much of the Apple TV related announcements happened earlier this year when Apple ventured into the streaming business, there were only a few new revelations this time. Apple TV+, its streaming service, will be available on the Apple TV app. Multi-user support for tvOS, which essentially means a family can have different accounts with different viewing history. The tvOS is also getting support for more consoles – Xbox One S and PlayStation 4.

The watchOS 6 is getting new and finer improvements, in addition to new watch faces. Apple is adding taptic chimes to when the Apple Watch reminds you for some chore or just rings the alarm. There are a whole bunch of new apps coming to the watchOS, such as the Audio Books, Voice Memo, and the Calculator apps. This is being done as a part of Apple’s mission to allow developers toy around with apps that run independently.

watchOS 6 brings the App Store to the Apple Watch, which means there will be a good catalogue of supported apps available without needing a tethered iPhone. One such use case will be the Streaming Audio API, which will let Apple Watch users to play music, podcasts without needing an external device.

As for health-related announcements, Apple introduced some granular features such as the Activity Trends, which essentially logs the pattern of your workout regime and suggest a tailored one. Apple is bringing support for a loudness metre on watchOS called the Hearing Health. It recognises the loudness levels in the surroundings to tell if they are harmful for ears. Cycle Tracking is another feature that will be available on watchOS 6 that will allow women to log their menstruation details to see the suggested patterns.