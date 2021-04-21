Apple launches AirTag iPhone accessory to help locate lost items: Feature set, price, other details

Apple has launched the AirTag in India at a price of Rs 3,190.

Apple finally launched the long-rumoured AirTag iPhone accessory alongside the new iMac, iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K at its ‘Spring Loaded’ virtual event on Tuesday night. As the name suggests, AirTag is designed to help locate lost items such as keys and wallets. It will compete with similar offerings from rivals like Tile and even Samsung – who only recently launched the Galaxy SmartTags.

AirTag has been a long time coming. It has been on and off the rumour mill for at least two years now with Apple itself seemingly confirming its existence in a deleted support video last year. Curiously, it has taken Apple quite a bit of time to launch the AirTag.

Apple AirTag features

Coming back to its feature set and what it can do, AirTag is a small puck-like device made of stainless steel with a built-in speaker that users can pair with an iPhone and attach to things that they are most likely to lose track of. It is IP67-certfied and comes with a removable battery (that can last up to a year). Setup is simple, much like how it is with setting up the AirPods: bring it near to an iPhone and it will detect and start pairing instantly.

Once it is setup, its location can be tracked using Apple’s Find My app. Tracking is done using both Bluetooth and Ultra Wideband technology. The latter is expectedly more precise and requires a compatible iPhone so any iPhone which is iPhone 11 and later.

Apple says AirTag is designed from ground up to keep location data private and secure. It does not store any location data or location history on device and communication with the Find My network is end-to-end encrypted.

“We’re excited to bring this incredible new capability to iPhone users with the introduction of AirTag, leveraging the vast Find My network, to help them keep track of and find the important items in their lives,” Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, Kaiann Drance said in a press statement. “With its design, unparalleled finding experience, and built-in privacy and security features, AirTag will provide customers with another way to leverage the power of the Apple ecosystem and enhance the versatility of iPhone.”

Apple AirTag India price and availability

Apple has launched the AirTag in India at a price of Rs 3,190. You can also purchase it in a pack of four at a price of Rs 10,900. The AirTag will be available from April 30. First-party AirTag accessories will be sold separately. These include Leather Key Ring in Saddle Brown, (PRODUCT)RED, and Baltic Blue for Rs 3,590 and Leather Loop in Saddle Brown and (PRODUCT)RED for Rs 3,990.

