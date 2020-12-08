Apple launches AirPods Max, its first over-the-ear wireless headphones

AirPods Max

Apple launched AirPods Max, its first over-the-ear wireless headphones, on Tuesday at a price of Rs 59,900. AirPods Max are available to order starting today from Apple Online Store and Apple Authorised Resellers with shipping beginning from December 15.

AirPods Max are a gradual evolution of the AirPods Pro bringing many of its technologies including active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and adaptive EQ inside an updated over-the-ear design. This design, in part, is influenced by the Apple Watch replete with its own take on Apple’s hallmark Digital Crown that lets you control volume, play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri. There is also a second button in the AirPods Max that serves as a dedicated noise control button for switching between ANC and transparency mode.

Apple says, “every part of AirPods Max is carefully crafted to provide exceptional acoustic performance for each user.” The headphones use a combination of mesh fabric and stainless steel while each ear cushion uses “acoustically engineered memory foam to create an effective seal.” Unlike the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max will come in a bevy of colour options including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.

AirPods Max is technically Apple’s second ANC audio product after the AirPods Pro. These headphones have four microphones in total (each cup), three are outward facing while another sits inside the ear cup. The setup is designed to adapt continuously to the fit and movement in real time. Transparency mode is for when a user wants to be aware of their surroundings.

In terms of core audio hardware, AirPods Max come with a 40-mm custom dynamic driver for seemingly “rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension,” paired with a dual neodymium ring magnet motor allows to “maintain total harmonic distortion of less than 1 percent across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume.”

Like the AirPods Pro, AirPods Max also come with Apple’s H1 chip for seemingly faster connectivity, improved battery life and hands-free Hey Siri support. Speaking of battery life, Apple is claiming up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled.