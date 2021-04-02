Apple knowingly sold defective MacBook displays, rules judge

Another part of this controversy was the manner in which Cupertino reacted to these allegations.

Apple MacBook case: A California district court judge has ruled that tech giant Apple knew what it was doing when it sold the 2016 MacBook Pro allegedly with defective display cables. The issue leaves Apple vulnerable to a potential class-action lawsuit. Cupertino is already facing a class-action lawsuit for its butterfly keyboard, and now Judge Edward Davila has allowed the “flexgate” lawsuit to proceed. The judge ruled that the company should have known that they would not succeed in what they were trying to do, but they ended up doing so anyway.

In the judgement, the judge wrote that based on the pre-release testing data and the substantial customer complaints post release sufficiently indicated that Apple had “exclusive knowledge” of the alleged defect.

The issue that caused this entire lawsuit was related to damaged display cables, which led to the “stage light” issue to stem up in the MacBook Pro models. In this issue, at the bottom of the screen, dark spots are produced due to the damaged cable. This issue came to be known as the flexgate controversy.

Another part of this controversy was the manner in which Cupertino reacted to these allegations when they first came to limelight way later towards the end of 2018. At first, Apple quietly swapped the defective cables with slightly longer, new ones in the newer MacBooks. Moreover, the company started to offer its free repair programme, which is usually its go-to remedy, only after a whopping 15,000 users signed a petition to this effect and this gained attention in the media.

However, an important takeaway from this issue is the manner in which Apple improved its crisis management strategy, making its response to such issues much better and much more prompt.

At this point, the flexgate lawsuit does not appear to be a certified class-action lawsuit, but the single lawsuit does have nine different plaintiffs. However, it is not sure what would be happening next, now that the judge has invited them to file an amended complaint.