Apple kills its interactive platform for artists ‘Connect’ on Apple Music

Apple Music was launched at WWDC 2015, and the company had showcased Connect as a unique avenue for linking musicians and their fans and a standout feature of the service.

Apple has informed artists that they can no longer post content to the Connect section of Apple Music — it’s a music and video streaming service.

“Today we’re streamlining music discovery by removing Connect posts from Artist Pages and For You.

“This means you’ll no longer be able to post to Connect as of December 13, 2018, but all previously uploaded content will still be searchable until May 24, 2019.

“You can still create Artist Playlists with the latest version of Apple Music,” 9to5Mac reported late on Thursday quoting the iPhone maker.

Apple hyped up Connect as a way for artists to have a more personal relationship with their fans, but the feature has fizzled, according to the Engadget.

“Most artists have not been active on the platform, and Apple has been pushing Connect out of the spotlight for years.

“In 2016, the company removed the dedicated tab for Connect from the Apple Music app and relegated posts from artists to the very bottom of the “For You” section, which provides listening recommendations,” the Engadget report added.