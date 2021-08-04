Apple just gave the Mac Pro graphics a major refresh with new AMD Radeon Pro W6000 series GPUs

The GPU modules each come with an additional four Thunderbolt 3 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port.

Apple has announced updates for its Mac Pro with new graphics card modules, featuring the AMD Radeon Pro W6000 series options. The company has said the Radeon Pro W6800X MPX Module, Radeon Pro W6800X Duo MPX Module, and Radeon Pro W6900X MPX module would boost performance during graphics-heavy tasks the Mac Pro is designed around. The company’s continued support of the Mac Pro by offering new GPU options for the custom Mac Pro Expansion Module (MPX) is also a sign of its commitment to the new, modular design.

The new graphics cards were first announced by AMD in June. It had promised that the W6800 would make performance up to 79 per cent faster compared to the previous generation. Now, Apple has claimed that, in certain cases, GPUs in the MPX can be up to 84 per cent faster with Octane X and up to 23 per cent faster when running DaVinci Resolve.

The GPU modules each come with an additional four Thunderbolt 3 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port.

Radeon Pro W6800X MPX Module is available with 32GB of GDDR6 memory that delivers up to 512GB/second memory bandwidth and up to 16.0 teraflops of single-precision or 32.0 teraflops of half-precision computing. The price in India is set at Rs 2,40,000.

Radeon Pro W6800X Duo MPX Module is available with two linked GPUs, each of which has 32GB of GDDR6 memory that delivers up to 512GB/second memory bandwidth as well as 30.2 teraflops of single-precision or 60.4 teraflops of half-precision computing with the two modules installed at the same time. The price in India is Rs 5,20,000.