Apple issuing Rs 3,900 in refunds to these customers: How to claim

Last year, Apple faced one of the most critical allegations over slowing down the iPhone performance on the basis of battery life. Apple CEO Tim Cook later realised that the customers cannot be appeased with the explanations, therefore, leading the company to completely overhaul the iOS battery features in the iOS 11.3. Apple also offered free replacements of batteries to the owners of iPhone 6 or later models. However, there were still the ones who got their iPhone’s battery changed by paying for the new ones. Apple is now refunding the replacement costs it charged the customers.

The owners of iPhone 6 or later models who had paid to get the battery replacement will receive a credit of Rs 3,900 by Apple. The Apple’s ‘iPhone out-of-warranty battery replacement credit’ will allow the owners of the respective iPhone models to visit any authorised Apple centre across India to get the refund, provided that the replacements were carried out between January 1, 2017, and January 28, 2018.

Apple said that it will inform the customers of their eligibility to receive the refund via an email that will be disseminated from May to July. The refund of Rs 3,900 will be transferred electronically to the customers, so if the payment for the battery replacement was done via debit card, the refund amount will be credited to the bank account or if a credit card was used, the eligible credit will be refunded on the card.

The eligible customers will be chosen by Apple on the basis of the replacements made by them. However, if a customer, who paid for the battery replacements during the mentioned period, has not received any refund email from Apple, he/she can contact Apple on the related issue. Apple will ask the customer a proof of service in such cases.

Further, Apple will not issue any refunds on the battery replacements that were done during the warranty period of the iPhone models in question. The iPhone models that are eligible for the refund policy are iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Any iPhone model older than the aforementioned models will not be eligible.