Apple is setting up standing desks at Apple Park so that employees don’t suffer from sitting ‘cancer’

Apple is now implementing this health consciousness for its employees

As prolonged working hours contribute to a ‘carcinogenic’ habit of giving ache to your back, one of the biggest tech companies is coming to the rescue with a new idea. Apple is getting all its employees standing desks instead of the sitting ones to make them work while standing. The standing desks will be installed in the Apple Park, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in an interview.

“We have given all of our employees, 100%, standing desks. If you can stand for a while, then sit, and so on and so forth, it’s much better for your lifestyle” Cook was quoted as saying in an interview to David Rubenstein, posted by 9to5Mac. The new standing desks will also allow the employees to turn into sitting desks when they feel like changing them.

Sitting while working is like “new cancer”, Cook sounded off in a report by Business Insider. He made this comment while talking about the stand reminders on the Apple Watch. The stand reminders nudge the Apple Watch user on the wrist so that he/she gets up and takes a break from sitting for long hours. Apple is now implementing the idea of health consciousness for its employees.

While it is not clear yet what desks have been chosen by Apple to set up inside the Apple Park, some images have cropped up online that give us a preview of what they look like. Apple’s new standing desks will have a minimalistic look while giving switch controls to the employees to change the position of the desk.

@businessinsider “Apple reveals top secret detail: Apple Park has custom standing desks, images of which have yet to be seen.”@WIRED and @dezeen: “We photographed two variants of these desks a year ago, including close-ups of the buttons underneath that control them.”

???? pic.twitter.com/jR3BsAaX72 — ㅤ (@domneill) June 14, 2018

Apple is pairing the standing desks with Vitra chairs so that the employees don’t get too comfortable sitting for long periods.