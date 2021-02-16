Apple is offering free repairs for Watch Series 5, Apple Watch SE users facing this issue

For all of the other users having these watches, the updated OS would help in preventing the issue on their devices.

Apple Watch: Users having Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch SE had been facing issues where they were unable to charge the watches once they entered the Power Reserve mode for battery saving. However, now, Cupertino has released watchOS 7.3.1 in order to help fix this issue. Not only that, but the iPhone maker has also stated that for users who are facing the issue and are unable to install the update on the Watch, Apple would be offering free repair. In order to avail this, the users who are affected by this issue would need to contact the Apple Support and arrange for a mail-in free of charge repair. However, the watches of such customers would first be checked to ensure that they are eligible to get the free repair service.

Apple shared this information on its support page, where it also mentioned that a very small number of customers who had Apple Watch Series 5 or Apple Watch SE running on watchOS 7.2 or 7.3 were facing this issue where charging was being prevented if their watch entered the battery saving mode.

For users who might not be aware whether their watch had this issue, Apple also gave instructions. It asked the users to place the watch on the charger they normally used and wait for 30 minutes to see if the watch was being charged. In case the watch was still not charging they would have to get in touch with Cupertino’s support team to set up the repair arrangement.

