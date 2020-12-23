Apple is ‘jailbreaking’ its own iPhones before sending them out to some users; here’s the reason why

The researchers who can locate vulnerabilities will be awarded with the payouts of up to $1.5 million as the Security Research Device Program runs alongside the bug bounty program.

Cupertino based tech firm Apple is rolling out special rooted iPhones for some users. In July this year, the company had announced the launch of a new Apple Security Research Device Program and the iPhones being sent to users come under this. The program has been designed to provide researchers some specially-configured iPhones having unique code execution and containment policies. This is expected to provide some support during the security research.

According to Apple, the special iPhones devices will be sent out right away. It is to note that the participating security researchers will be given these iPhones for one year as per the program terms listed. This period of one year, can however be extended. Under this program, the idea is to improve the security of iOS. The company is of the belief that the contributions of security researchers will help Apple in achieving its goal and improve/ increase safety for Apple users. Media reports claim that the company values its collaboration with independent researchers as well as appreciates the work done by them on the Apple platforms.

The iPhones given to these researchers will be less locked down when compared to the ones Apple offers its users. This is expected to make the process of locating serious security vulnerabilities by researchers much easier. It is to note that these devices are much closer to production phones that are equipped with the latest version of iOS and modern hardware. In order to do the work, researchers will not be needing jailbreak and this will also allow them to investigate platform security features. With the features in the special rooted iPhone, researchers can run whatever tools they want in order to test the operating system.

