Apple is giving away free AirPods with select iPhone models in India; here’s all you need to know about the offer

For the offer, users would need to pay the list prices of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini. (Image: Reuters)

Apple Diwali Offer: Apple’s lucrative pre-Diwali offer for people in India has gone live today! Around Diwali, deals and lucrative offers are expected, especially on Amazon and Flipkart, which usually launch their festive sales around this time. But Apple has taken matters into its own hands and has decided to offer a deal that is too good to pass – a free pair of AirPods with iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini. However, this offer is only available on Apple Store, and cannot be availed on any other e-commerce platform.

Also read | Apple makes it mandatory for developers to allow users to delete third-party app accounts

For the offer, users would need to pay the list prices of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini – the prices that had been updated by Cupertino when it announced the iPhone 13 lineup. As per the updated prices, the base variant of iPhone 12 Mini is available at Rs 59,900, and this would increase as users opt for models with increased storage capacity. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 base variant can be purchased for Rs 65,900, and again, for variants with more storage, the price would increase.

The default AirPods that are being offered for free with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are the Rs 14,900 AirPods with Charging Case. However, for an additional Rs 4,000 users would be able to get AirPods with Wireless Charging Case instead (which would otherwise cost Rs 18,900). On the other hand, paying Rs 10,000 extra (over the price of the iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Mini) would let users get AirPods Pro (otherwise priced at Rs 24,900). Basically users can either get free AirPods, or get AirPods with Wireless Charging Case or AirPods Pro at discounted price. Essentially, this translates to a user getting Rs 14,900 off on any of the three AirPods models a user chooses to get with iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini.

However, there might be some users who already have AirPods and just want to purchase an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini, and such users would get the option to not avail this offer at all by simply clicking on ‘No Thanks’ while checking out.

While the AirPods are being offered for free, Apple is not taking away its option of adding free engraving that it gives with its AirPods. Users would still have the option to add free engraving to the AirPods, and would be able to choose between getting an engraving in English or seven Indian regional languages, along with emojis.

A similar offer had also been extended by Cupertino last year and it had gathered a very positive response from the Indian audience, which explains why the offer has made a comeback this year as well. The offer would be valid till November 14.

If there is likely to be any issue, however, it is the supply side, as Apple has already stated that the promotion would run on only till stocks last, which means that users who are interested in this offer should not wait till the last date to buy because stocks might run out before that and they might miss out on the opportunity.