Apple is giving away AirPods for free on buying this iPhone ahead of Diwali

October 10, 2020 5:14 PM

Apple Online Store India lists the price of Apple AirPods with charging case at Rs 14,900, while AirPods with wireless charging case would cost users Rs 18,900.

Apple's Diwali offer rivals the sales that e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have lined up for middle of October.

Apple Diwali offer: Apple’s Diwali offer is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! In a true unprecedented move, iPhone maker Apple has decided to offer its AirPods for free during Diwali. The offer is for the Indian users to mark the recent launch of Apple’s first official retail presence in the country – its Apple Online Store. iPhone lovers would get free AirPods if they order iPhone 11 from the official online store, and the offer will go live from October 17. The offer has been announced by the smartphone giant on the online store website.

iPhone 11 is available in three variants, divided on the basis of capacity – 64 GB, 128 GB, and 254 GB. While the 64 GB variant has been priced at Rs 68,300, the 128 GB variant could be purchased for 73,600. The 256 GB would cost the users Rs 84,100.

Meanwhile, the Apple Online Store India lists the price of Apple AirPods with charging case at Rs 14,900, while AirPods with wireless charging case would cost users Rs 18,900. On the other hand, AirPods Pro, which comes with wireless charging case and multitude of feature upgrades as compared to the other two variants, cost Rs 24,900.

Apple’s Diwali offer rivals the sales that e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have lined up for middle of October. While Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is slated to begin on October 17, the same day that, Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale would begin a day earlier on October 16. Amazon is likely to offer the iPhone 11 at a discounted price of Rs 49,999.

If Amazon does offer the iPhone 11 at that rate, the customers would be paying a surplus of Rs 3,000 if the users purchase the basic variant of iPhone 11 and the free AirPods are the ones with standard charging case. Moreover, the AirPods would be free subject to availability.

