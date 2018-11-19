Apple is deleting WhatsApp Stickers in App Store: Here’s why

WhatsApp Stickers were rolled out recently

WhatsApp recently rolled out Stickers for the apps on both Android and iOS and became massively popular among the users giving them a substitute for texts. However, sustaining that popularity would only be possible if there is a wide assortment of stickers on both the platforms. WhatsApp Sticker packs on Google Play store and Apple App Store began snowballing soon after the popularity caught on. That said, the iOS users are now feeling left out after Apple reportedly removed WhatsApp Stickers apps from the App Store.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, Apple is deleting the apps associated with providing various methods to create WhatsApp Stickers on the ground of violating guidelines. The report mentions three ‘main’ reasons for the removal of the apps. First, there are too many apps exuding a similar behaviour, which in this case is allowing the users to create WhatsApp Stickers without any substantial change in the method. Secondly, these apps need WhatsApp to be installed or else they won’t work. Apple guidelines require an app to work independently in the first place. And the last is the similar design of the apps.

They don’t want a lot of apps doing the same thing, so they won’t approve other submissions. https://t.co/5q9R8H3iio — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 18, 2018

WhatsApp offers only a handful of Stickers preloaded in the app while users have to download the stickers from the respective app marketplace should they need more variety. In the case of other apps that offer Stickers on their platforms, such as Telegram and Hike, the Stickers are available via a dedicated store within the app. Apple has taken this issue into consideration to ensure the App Store doesn’t get flooded as much as the Google Play Store at the moment.

Apple has not released any official statement on why it deleted the Stickers from the App Store. WhatsApp is yet to acknowledge this incident to make sure a large part of users who are on iOS don’t miss out on accessing Stickers as freely and unrestricted as their Android counterparts. To recall, WhatsApp was also recently spotted working on a new Search feature for Stickers that will allow the users to sieve out the particular stickers from the pile.