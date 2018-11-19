Apple is deleting WhatsApp Stickers in App Store: Here’s why

By: | Published: November 19, 2018 4:05 PM

WhatsApp offers only a handful of Stickers preloaded in the app while users have to download the stickers from the respective app marketplace

WhatsApp Stickers were rolled out recently

WhatsApp recently rolled out Stickers for the apps on both Android and iOS and became massively popular among the users giving them a substitute for texts. However, sustaining that popularity would only be possible if there is a wide assortment of stickers on both the platforms. WhatsApp Sticker packs on Google Play store and Apple App Store began snowballing soon after the popularity caught on. That said, the iOS users are now feeling left out after Apple reportedly removed WhatsApp Stickers apps from the App Store.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, Apple is deleting the apps associated with providing various methods to create WhatsApp Stickers on the ground of violating guidelines. The report mentions three ‘main’ reasons for the removal of the apps. First, there are too many apps exuding a similar behaviour, which in this case is allowing the users to create WhatsApp Stickers without any substantial change in the method. Secondly, these apps need WhatsApp to be installed or else they won’t work. Apple guidelines require an app to work independently in the first place. And the last is the similar design of the apps.

WhatsApp offers only a handful of Stickers preloaded in the app while users have to download the stickers from the respective app marketplace should they need more variety. In the case of other apps that offer Stickers on their platforms, such as Telegram and Hike, the Stickers are available via a dedicated store within the app. Apple has taken this issue into consideration to ensure the App Store doesn’t get flooded as much as the Google Play Store at the moment.

Apple has not released any official statement on why it deleted the Stickers from the App Store. WhatsApp is yet to acknowledge this incident to make sure a large part of users who are on iOS don’t miss out on accessing Stickers as freely and unrestricted as their Android counterparts. To recall, WhatsApp was also recently spotted working on a new Search feature for Stickers that will allow the users to sieve out the particular stickers from the pile.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Apple is deleting WhatsApp Stickers in App Store: Here’s why
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition