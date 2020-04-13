Apple is building a mystery Coronavirus website after Google collaboration

Apple’s Coronavirus screening website.

Apple is building a mystery Coronavirus website, it has come to light, days after the Cupertino major tied up with Google to bring a COVID-19 contact tracing system to iOS and Android devices. The Apple Coronavirus website, with the domain name AppleCoronavirus.com, has been registered with the CSC Corporate Domains, a firm that specializes in protecting domains for large corporations like Apple.

Apple apparently took possession of AppleCoronavirus.com on Friday but it’s yet to make any formal announcement about what it plans to do with it. The website is not active just yet, and it isn’t immediately clear if Apple is even looking to do that anytime soon. AppleCoronavirus.com may be one of the countless other domain names that Apple owns, but just because it owns one, it doesn’t guarantee that it would also build a website around it. Maybe yes, maybe no. We’ll just have to wait and watch out on that one.

Apple already has a Coronavirus website to help users — in the US — to perform self-screening for COVID-19. In addition to providing a screening tool, the website (which is also accompanied by a dedicated mobile application) also offers information about Coronavirus, about the symptoms and how to reduce the risk of exposure, plus guidance on emergency care. The website and app have been developed in collaboration with the White House, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Apple, Google join hands to bring COVID-19 contact tracing to iOS, Android devices

Speaking of collaborations, Apple is also partnering with Google to build a privacy-preserving COVID-19 tracking system for Android and iOS devices. Unlike more conventional COVID-19 tracking measures, Apple and Google are focusing on a completely ‘anonymous’ approach, involving Bluetooth rather than location or GPS.

The two technology majors will begin with introducing joint application programming interfaces or APIs for apps approved by public health authorities (possibly in the US to begin with) — this is to ensure interoperability between iOS and Android devices — in May. Both the companies will then work on implementing COVID-19 tracking within their operating systems, in the coming months, so more and more apps will be able to make use of it.

