Apple is apparently working on bringing multiple user support to iPhones

Apple is working on a feature that will allow multiple users access on an iPhone. So far, the Apple iPhones have been considered as personal devices that have been made for an individual use. However, the new feature being worked upon by the company will allow multiple users to access the same iOS device. Simply put, one iOS device can have multiple users (Apple IDs). The company is making this possible with the introduction of a secure enclave technology. This technology is expected to keep the private information of one individual completely private on iPhone or iPad, according to Appleinsider.

The report said, “Provision of domains in secure enclave to support multiple users is a patent, newly granted to Apple, which is very specifically about securely allowing more than one user to use a device.” According to the report, Apple has referred to both single user mobile computing devices as well as multi-user laptop along with desktop computing devices. Apple is already giving this kind of multiple support for macOS but the patent filed by the company indicated that the feature is primarily being developed for iPhones.

The patent said, “A computing device can employ several pass codes and associated encryption keys, where multiple pass codes, or encryptions keys may be associated with each different user account on the system.” The patent for secure enclave noted that Apple is working on securing all user information which include several login credentials as well as Apple Pay details. In future, Apple is likely to bring Secure Enclave Processor or SEP, which can also be an advanced version of the T2 security chip used in Mac devices. The same processor is expected to be included in future iPhones.

Apart from the potential for multiple users to share a device, the company is bringing a security that “is hidden behind the familiar passcode or, possibly, Face ID,” the report said.