Apple is apparently prepping a keyboard with trackpad for the iPad

It would be interesting to see if Apple adds backlit keys to it too but a built-in trackpad will surely be a good start.

The iPad Pro is undoubtedly the finest tablet that money can buy today. It’s safe to say that if there’s any tablet that can come close to replacing a laptop computer, for when it’s needed, the iPad Pro is it. For years now, Apple has been outfitting its iPad Pros with the latest and greatest in hardware but software was somehow lacking.

Apple knew that, and hence was born iPadOS – that’s iOS (13) ‘specifically’ for the iPad. Apple has put in a lot of effort to build the iPad from a hardware perspective and with iPadOS, it seems it is finally ready to approach its tablet software from a fresh perspective as well. Apple has thrown in lots of features inside iPadOS to make the iPad Pro feel more like a ‘pro’ in terms of ease of use too. One of these features is mouse support.

Now, mouse support in iPadOS is more like a ‘beta’ project for now, but things may change soon. Mouse support in iPadOS is currently restricted to being an AssistiveTouch feature hidden underneath a slew of settings that may be a little tricky to reach for average users. Those who’ve managed to get to it would know how it looks – it looks nothing like what you might be used to on your ‘real’ computer.

All this may change soon as Apple is reportedly prepping a keyboard accessory with a built-in trackpad for the iPad. An official keyboard accessory with a built-in trackpad for the iPad, should it happen, could mean that Apple is finally ready to bring mouse support (for iPad) out of beta. According to the report (via The Information), Apple will launch its new keyboard accessory later this year alongside the next iPad Pro.

The upcoming smart keyboard is said to use materials similar to what you see in Apple’s current lineup and it is said to be mainly manufactured by Foxconn.

It would be interesting to see if Apple adds backlit keys to it too but a built-in trackpad will surely be a good start. Close rival Samsung already offers a keyboard with trackpad with its Android-based Galaxy Tab S6 tablet.