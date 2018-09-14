Apple iPhone Xs Max is a blunt makeover of iPhone X that’s nearly as much pricey as Bullet Classic 350

iPhone Xs Max is a repackaged iPhone X

The iPhone Xs Max, which was finally unveiled as the most premium iPhone model to date, comes with several bells and whistles when compared to the last year’s iPhone X. The iPhone Xs Max is bigger, more powerful, and a delight for the gamers. With Apple’s new 7-nanometre A12 Bionic chip at the core, the iPhone Xs Max comes with a 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display, two 12-megapixel cameras, a 7-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera, and more. It is a reasonable update to the last year’s iPhone X if we go by how Apple has positioned its ‘S’ models every alternate year. And while Apple has decided to discontinue the iPhone X in the US, a Counterpoint Research report suggests that it generated the most revenue for the company.

In India, Apple is still selling the iPhone X, probably because of the untouched inventory available to the authorised resellers. The reason why Apple killed iPhone X has more to do with the overlapping of products in a similar price bracket, which should ideally be jam-packed with the new iPhone models. The iPhone X entered the Indian market at a price of Rs 89,000, however, it inflated to Rs 92,430 after the government increased customs duty to 15 per cent in December last year, followed by a further spike to Rs 95,390 due to the rejig in import duty earlier this year. Post-2018 iPhone launch, the prices have come down again, thanks to Apple’s ‘pleasant’ tradition.

The iPhone Xs Max, on the other hand, starts at Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB model while the price of the top-end model goes as high as a whopping Rs 1,44,900. For all its worth, the Apple iPhone Xs Max has revamped processor, bigger display, and some intricate changes to the cameras. But this does not downplay how iPhone X is any less good than the iPhone Xs Max. if we talk about the specifications, of course, iPhone Xs Max overshadows iPhone X as it comes with a 7-nanometre Apple A12 Bionic chip inside along with a new neural engine that is claimed to carry out 5 trillion operations in a second. iPhone X, on the other hand, packs the A11 Bionic which is based on 10-nanometre architecture. Now, if you aren’t really a power user and don’t like delving deeper into the fine nuances, there won’t be much difference in how both the phones will perform in the real world.

The statement above is subjective, of course – it depends on to what extent you use your iPhone. If there are several Augmented Reality-enabled apps and games that you use, A12 Bionic can deliver richer experience while making sure the load-times aren’t as much as A11 Bionic. The neural engine on both the chipsets can deliver considerably good Animojis and machine learning operations, as well as offer snappier Face ID registration. The gamers, however, may feel some difference in how both the iPhones fare against each other. The iPhone X isn’t, however, any less powerful if you can compromise on boot time of some really graphics-intensive games.

If we consider the cameras on the iPhone Xs Max, there are two 12-megapixel sensors – one for which has a wide-angle lens while the other comes with a telephoto lens. That’s exactly what iPhone X boasts of at the rear. The cameras on the both the iPhone models have Optimal Image Stabilisation (OIS) and 2x optical zoom. There is a 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera given on the front of both iPhone Xs Max and iPhone X. While Apple, in its classic manner, has the tendency of repackaging some really old features, there isn’t anything new to the cameras, except for the Super HDR in iPhone Xs Max that produces marginally better photographs than what HDR does in the iPhone X. Both iPhone X and iPhone Xs Max come with stereo speakers, however, there is a minute change on the latter that it can record videos in stereo, giving you a surround effect when listening in isolation or with headphones on.

The display on the iPhone Xs Max does not qualify to be a major shift from what was already offered on the iPhone X. The iPhone X comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina display while the iPhone Xs Max has a big 6.5-inch Super Retina display, both using the AMOLED material so that the colours are produced at their best quality. But there are little improvements on the iPhone Xs Max, such as the 120Hz touch-sensing, which isn’t equivalent to the 120Hz display refresh rate that most people are confused over. The 120Hz touch-sensing display essentially makes sure that the touch responses are faster than before, only if it was anything you considered needed fixing.

Anyway, spending your fortune on the iPhone Xs Max when you can get as nearly powerful device sounds a bit bizarre. Apple’s year-old iPhone X is still a powerful device but if you have the money, you may as well go for the iPhone Xs Max.