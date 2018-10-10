Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max to bring yearly benefit for Vodafone customers – Details of the offer and how to claim it

Vodafone is giving away offers on purchasing iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max

Vodafone has announced special benefits for the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max users in India. The telecom company that recently merged with Idea Cellular to form a new entity Vodafone Idea Ltd is offering discounts on the monthly rentals of select postpaid plans. The offer is only valid for the existing Vodafone postpaid subscribers who buy an iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max from Vodafone partner.

The Vodafone subscribers who are on the RED or RED4Business postpaid plans of Rs 499 or higher will be eligible for the offer. On purchasing a new iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs model, the user needs to insert the Vodafone postpaid SIM card to activate the offer. All the storage and colour models of iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max are eligible under the offer. The customers can visit the Vodafone online portal to book a unit.

A discount of 20 per cent will be offered on monthly rental for a period of 12 months. It will kick in from the next billing cycle falling on the date of purchase or after 15 days. As we said, new Vodafone postpaid subscribers won’t be eligible for the offer. However, for the existing subscribers, the postpaid plan has to be above Rs 499 under either RED or RED4Business scheme.

The fine print mentions if a postpaid customer plans to switch to prepaid connection, the offer will be forfeited. Opting for MNP (Mobile Number Portability) will also amount to the termination of the offer.

The iPhone Xs starts at Rs 99,000 for the base variant while the iPhone Xs Max retails at a starting price of Rs 1,09,000.