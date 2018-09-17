Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max to be available across 3,000+ locations in India, says Ingram Micro

iPhone Xs will be available in India starting September 28

Apple supply chain solutions provider Ingram Micro India on Monday announced that the newly-launched iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xs Max will be available at over 3,000 official retail locations across India. This is the third announcement for the rollout of the new iPhone models in India. Previously, Airtel announced the availability of new iPhone Xs models via its online store starting September 28 while Redington said it will offer the same models across its 2,500 outlets in the country.

Ingram is a retail supply chain provider that will sell the iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xs Max via different stores across the country. The MRP in India for the new iPhone models is as follows:

iPhone Xs – 64GB at Rs 99,900, 256GB at Rs 1,14,900, and 512GB at 1,34,900

iPhone Xs Max – 64GB at Rs 1,09,900, 256GB at Rs 1,24,900, and 512GB at Rs 1,44,900

The Apple iPhone Xs is the refresh model of the iPhone X that launched last year. While discontinuing the iPhone X, Apple has introduced some changes to the iPhone Xs while the iPhone Xs Max comes with major changes. A ‘cheaper’ iPhone model called the iPhone Xr was launched alongside. In India, the iPhone Xr starts at an MRP of Rs 76,990 and it will be available starting October 26.

Separately, Apple announced that the iOS 12 will finally begin rolling out to the users on September 17. Tonight 10:30 pm IST, the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users in India will start receiving the iOS 12 stable build. It will bring a host of new features, as well as some improved ones. Features such as Group FaceTime, Grouped Notifications, and Memoji are the highlight of the 12th iteration of Apple’s ecosystem.