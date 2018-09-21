Apple iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max now available to pre-order in India: Here are the best offers

iPhone Xs, Xs Max pre-order now open

The iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max are now available to pre-order in India. Starting today, interested buyers can pre-book the iPhone Xs duo on Airtel online store, Jio online store, and Flipkart. Announced earlier this month, the new iterations of iPhone will begin shipping starting September 28. The iPhone Xs starts at Rs 99,900 while the iPhone Xs Max starts at Rs 1,09,900. for the base variant while the price goes all the way up to Rs 1,34,900 for the high-end model. The for the base model, with the price of the top-end model going up to Rs 1,44,900.

Flipkart, Airtel, and Jio are the only online partners that have begun taking the pre-orders in India. In the offline market, iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Mac can be pre-booked at over 5,000 retailers and resellers across India. There are launch offers, as usual, for both the iPhone Xs models listed online. Here’s what’s in store for those who pre-book iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max.

If you head to Flipkart to pre-book iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, the listed offers are:

5 per cent off on EMIs paid via HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and RBL Bank credit cards

Up to Rs 13,500 off on the exchange

No Cost EMIs starting at Rs 24,150 per month

Airtel online store is giving the option to pick up the device from the Airtel store on the day of launch, i.e., September 28. Other offers include:

5 per cent cashback for EMI transactions on Citi Bank and Axis Bank credit cards

5X Rewards on non-EMI transactions

Doorstep delivery to begin at 6 pm on September 28

Jio, on the other hand, hasn’t listed any offers on its online store. You can only pre-order one unit per transaction that needs the full amount to be paid. The delivery is expected to begin two or three days after the launch date, September 28.