Now, bring an iPhone XR home at Rs 53,900 as Apple cuts India pricing

By: | Published: April 5, 2019 6:50 PM

Apple iPhone XR is currently on offer where the company is giving a discount of nearly Rs 17,000 but HDFC Bank will bring the pricing down further

iPhone XR is now available in India at Rs 59,900 onwards. The temporary discount on the iPhone XR line was announced by Apple on Thursday as it hopes to revive the sales in the country. It is probably one of the opportune times for you if you have been eyeing to buy an iPhone, especially one of the 2018 flagships.

Starting Friday, the Apple iPhone XR can be purchased at Rs 59,900 for the 64GB model, Rs 64,900 for the 128GB version, and Rs 74,900 for the 256GB variant. The new pricing, however, can be brought down further if you happen to be an HDFC Bank customer. There is additional cashback on all three variants when bought using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card.

On the successful application of the HDFC Bank cashback, the iPhone XR will effectively be available at Rs 53,900, Rs 58,400, and Rs 67,400 for the respective variants with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. The maximum benefit on the original pricing of iPhone XR stands at Rs 23,500.

The new prices are applicable to both online and offline partner retailers in India. Besides the Apple Authorised Resellers in the country, Amazon.in is selling the iPhone XR at its new pricing. However, the HDFC Bank benefits are not available on Amazon.in as of now although you can choose the no-cost EMI payment. Flipkart and Paytm Mall have not changed iPhone XR pricing yet.

Launched in October last year, iPhone XR marked the launch of an affordable iPhone device for the first time. It is meant for the buyers who wish to own an iPhone but have some budget constraints. The iPhone XR was launched in India at a price of Rs 76,900, Rs 81,900, and Rs 91,900 for the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Now, bring an iPhone XR home at Rs 53,900 as Apple cuts India pricing
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition