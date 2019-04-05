Now, bring an iPhone XR home at Rs 53,900 as Apple cuts India pricing

iPhone XR is now available in India at Rs 59,900 onwards. The temporary discount on the iPhone XR line was announced by Apple on Thursday as it hopes to revive the sales in the country. It is probably one of the opportune times for you if you have been eyeing to buy an iPhone, especially one of the 2018 flagships.

Starting Friday, the Apple iPhone XR can be purchased at Rs 59,900 for the 64GB model, Rs 64,900 for the 128GB version, and Rs 74,900 for the 256GB variant. The new pricing, however, can be brought down further if you happen to be an HDFC Bank customer. There is additional cashback on all three variants when bought using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card.

On the successful application of the HDFC Bank cashback, the iPhone XR will effectively be available at Rs 53,900, Rs 58,400, and Rs 67,400 for the respective variants with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options. The maximum benefit on the original pricing of iPhone XR stands at Rs 23,500.

The new prices are applicable to both online and offline partner retailers in India. Besides the Apple Authorised Resellers in the country, Amazon.in is selling the iPhone XR at its new pricing. However, the HDFC Bank benefits are not available on Amazon.in as of now although you can choose the no-cost EMI payment. Flipkart and Paytm Mall have not changed iPhone XR pricing yet.

Launched in October last year, iPhone XR marked the launch of an affordable iPhone device for the first time. It is meant for the buyers who wish to own an iPhone but have some budget constraints. The iPhone XR was launched in India at a price of Rs 76,900, Rs 81,900, and Rs 91,900 for the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage variants.