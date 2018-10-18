​​​
  4. Apple iPhone Xr pre-orders begin Friday: Price in India

Apple iPhone Xr pre-orders begin Friday: Price in India

Apple's cheapest iPhone XR will go on sale in India from Friday, starting from Rs 76,900.

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 18, 2018 10:03 AM
iPhone xr, latest news, important news, trending news, important news, trending news, tech news, iphone xr india launch, iphone xr india price,iphone xr news, iphone xr The iPhone XR with 12MP rear camera and 7MP front sensor claims to have better low light performance. (Image: Mac Stories)

Apple’s cheapest iPhone XR will go on sale in India from Friday, starting from Rs 76,900.

The iPhone XR will be available at the Apple authorised resellers from October 26 in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white, blue, yellow, coral and “(PRODUCT)RED” colours, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The new iPhone XR with all-screen glass and aluminium design features 6.1-inch display a” touted as the most advanced LCD in a smartphone.

The device, launched along with luxury iPhone XS and XS Max, houses A12 Bionic chip with next-generation “Neural Engine”, which unlocks new experiences for immersive augmented reality (AR), games and photography.

“It delivers all-day battery life, lasting up to an hour and a half longer than iPhone 8 Plus,” Apple said.

The iPhone XR with 12MP rear camera and 7MP front sensor claims to have better low light performance.

It has “Portrait” mode with a single-lens camera with sophisticated “bokeh” and “Depth Control” features.

The “Depth Control” lets users adjust the depth of field both in real-time preview and post-capture.

The iPhone XR is water resistant, with a rating of IP67, and protects against everyday spills including coffee, tea and soda.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top