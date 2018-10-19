Apple iPhone Xr pre-orders: Here is the most affordable offer you can get

Apple iPhone Xr has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display

Apple iPhone Xr has gone up for pre-orders in India starting Friday, October 19. The iPhone Xr was launched alongside the big siblings iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, with a lower price tag and trimmed-down specifications. However, the iPhone Xr is expected to generate more revenue than the iPhone Xs devices, according to an Apple analyst. This could largely be because of the ‘affordable’ pricing of the iPhone Xr in India that starts at Rs 76,900. Several offline and online partner sellers have begun taking the pre-orders along with deals and offers to sweeten the purchase. Airtel has now announced the kickoff of the iPhone Xr pre-orders with a down payment of Rs 14,999.

The iPhone Xr 64GB model can be pre-ordered right away on the Airtel store by paying Rs 14,999 as the down payment. Similar to other down payment plans on premium smartphones, the iPhone Xr will be available with monthly EMIs worth Rs 3,499 after the customer has made the down payment. The EMIs will be bound for a period of 24 months from the date of purchase. The monthly instalments come bundled with benefits for the customer. The Rs 3,499 monthly instalment will provide 100GB data per month and unlimited calling. Additionally, the customer will be entitled to avail Netflix membership worth Rs 1,500 for free and Amazon Prime subscription for a year free of cost.

Airtel will also offer the Free Handset Damage Protection to the iPhone Xr buyers, which ensures the safety of the device against theft or loss on top of protection from the virus and malware. The iPhone Xr deliveries will start October 26. The aforementioned down payment is towards the iPhone Xr 64GB, however, the value goes up with other storage variants. The iPhone Xr 128GB model will be available for a down payment of Rs 19,999 while the 256GB variant will be up for pre-order at Rs 29,999 as down payment. The monthly instalment of Rs 3,499 remains the same for all three variants.

The iPhone Xr is the ‘most affordable’ iPhone device this year when compared with the iPhone Xs, which starts at Rs 99,990, and iPhone Xs Max, which retails at a starting price of Rs 1,09,990. It comes in more colour options than the iPhone Xs models. The iPhone Xr has Coral, Yellow, Blue, (PRODUCT) RED, White, and Black colour models. The iPhone Xr comes with a single 12-megapixel camera on the rear that is claimed to offer the Portrait Mode similar to the one produced by iPhone Xs cameras. It comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display that uses LCD panel, unlike the OLED panels on iPhone Xs. The iPhone Xr is powered by Apple A12 Bionic processor that also powers the other two iPhone models.