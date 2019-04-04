Apple iPhone XR officially discounted by up to Rs 23,500 in India: Here’s the new price list

iPhone XR now starts at Rs 59,990 in India

In a major turn of events, Apple has discounted its most affordable 2019 flagship, iPhone XR in India. Starting Friday, the iPhone XR can be purchased starting at Rs 59,900 instead of the previous Rs 76,900 pricing. Besides, customers who own an HDFC credit card or debit card can get an additional 10 per cent cash back, bringing the iPhone XR price down to Rs 53,900 for the 64GB model.

The iPhone XR 128GB model is priced at Rs. 58,400 for HDFC customers, whereas the 256GB model is available at Rs. 67,400 for those who hold HDFC cards. However, the catch is that it is a limited period offer and will be applicable till the stocks last. Without the HDFC card, the 128GB model is available at Rs 64,900 and the 256GB model costs Rs 74,900.

Apple stated these discounts are not permanent, which means you need to hurry up if you have been looking to buy the latest iPhone. The discounts, notably, are applied to the MOP of iPhone XR and not its MRP in India. Online resellers including Flipkart have still not reflected the new pricing but offline resellers have silently dropped the price of iPhone XR, according to a source in the retail market.

The drop in India pricing comes soon after Apple introduced discounts (lowering the VAT and local taxes) in China where it is struggling to revive iPhone sales amid a market slowdown. Not only in China, but Apple is also having a tough time in the US, which is why it promoted discounts on iPhone XR. The discounts doled out in India make iPhone XR prices very much aligned to its US pricing. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max continue to be available at the regular pricing.

iPhone XR MRP MOP (without HDFC Bank discount) MOP (with HDFC discount) 64GB ₹76,900 ₹59,900 ₹53,900 128GB ₹81,900 ₹64,900 ₹58,400 256GB ₹91,900 ₹74,900 ₹67,400

iPhone XR specifications

Having an all-screen glass with an aluminium design, iPhone XR is equipped with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display, which is being touted as “the most advanced LCD in a smartphone”.

The iPhone XR is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with next-generation ‘Neural Engine’, that offers ‘immersive’ augmented reality (AR), photography, and games. Much like iPhone XS and XS Max, the iPhone XR also features a Face ID and was launched in India in October 2018.

Those who like taking pictures can make full use of its 12-megapixel rear camera and 7-megapixel FaceTime front camera. With the IP67 rating, the iPhone XR is water-resistant and also protects against liquids such as tea, coffee and soda.