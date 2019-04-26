iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max look revealed in fresh leak & they look ugly

For Apple, the iPhone has always been its best bet to generate revenues manifold. But the sales of the last two-generation iPhone models have been lacklustre, forcing the Cupertino-based company to resort to other streams to retain the profits. This does not mean the iPhone will be forsaken, instead, it brings a challenge for Apple to take a detour from what it has conventionally done. With the 2019 iPhone models, the company could be eyeing radical changes to iPhone’s aesthetics.

OnLeaks has now shared what he claims are the final renders of the 2019 iPhone models. While the name of this year’s iPhone models is yet to be zeroed in on, OnLeaks is going with the popular iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max monikers. The renders show the two iPhone models in their entirety, highlighting the weird-looking triple camera setup on the two. The iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max are hugely anticipated to get in line with 2019 flagships with the introduction of a third camera, probably an ultra-wide sensor, besides the other two.

The renders reveal that the triple cameras will be aligned in a zigzag manner inside an oddly big island at the back. The LED flash also finds its position inside the camera block that aligns with the left edge. What else can be deduced? – Apple is not ditching the notch, at least this time. The iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max have the same, enormous notch at the display top housing the front camera, earpiece, and the array of sensors, including those needed for Face ID. Also, there are no visible changes done to the display, as shown in the renders.

Apple is pegged to launch three iPhone models at its October event – one of which will be aimed at the ‘affordable’ segment. But this time, Apple may upgrade the display on the low-tier iPhone model from LCD to OLED, as per Ming-Chi Kuo’s predictions. The three-camera system is headlining the rumour mill but Kuo believes Apple may revamp the front camera on the 2019 iPhone line. According to him, there will be a 12-megapixel FaceTime camera on the iPhone models this year. All the previous models have retained the 7-megapixel FaceTime camera for quite long, however, with some improvements.