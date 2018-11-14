Apple iPhone X bursts into flames while updating to iOS 12.1, company responds

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 7:08 PM

Apple has responded to Mohamadali’s tweet asking him to message the company’s support department privately so that the matter can be looked into

Man claims his iPhone X burst into flames while it was being updated to iOS 12.1 (Source: @rocky_mohamad/ Twitter)

Apple recently began the rollout of iOS 12.1 that brings fine improvements on the iPhone devices. While the update is meant to upgrade the user experience by subduing the bugs on iPhone devices, a man has claimed that his iPhone X burst into flames while installing the iOS 12.1 update. Apple has acknowledged the incident and asked the user to get in touch for further actions.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, November 14, Twitter user Rocky Mohamadali has shared the images of what looks like a burnt iPhone unit that the man claims was his 10-month old iPhone X. The man told Gadgets 360 the iPhone X began emitting “dark grey” smoke followed by a flare after it rebooted during the iOS 12.1 update process. He claims that he bought the iPhone X in January this year and has been using the device “normally”.

There have been many incidents, including the unfortunate scorching of the Galaxy Note 7 units, where the users have been found to be using third-party chargers or batteries that may cause the device to heat up. However, Mohamadali said in the report that he used the official Apple Lightning cable and adapter bundled with the iPhone X and that the unit was not put on charge when it burst into flames. He claims that when he lifted the device in his hands it was “very hot”, which is why he dropped the phone immediately. Soon after the iPhone unit began fuming.

Apple has responded to Mohamadali’s tweet asking him to message the company’s support department privately so that the matter can be looked into. “That’s definitely not expected behavior. DM us, so we can look into this with you,” Apple’s official Twitter handle wrote in the reply. The man said in the report that he has reached out to Apple that asked the man to ship his iPhone X for further investigation.

