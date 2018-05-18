​​​
Apple iPhone X best-selling smartphone, Xiaomi enters top 3 models

Apple iPhone X was the best-selling smartphone globally in March, followed by iPhone 8 Plus and the first-timer Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A in top 3 best-selling devices, a new report said on Friday.

Apple iPhone X was the best-selling smartphone globally in March, followed by iPhone 8 Plus and the first-timer Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A in top 3 best-selling devices, a new report said on Friday. According to Counterpoint’s “Market Pulse April Edition”, Apple’s iPhone X (3.4 per cent market share) dominated the whole first quarter in 2018 to be the top smartphone.

iPhone 8 Plus garnered 2.3 per cent market share and Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A captured 1.8 per cent.

“Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A became the best-selling Android smartphone in March, a first for Xiaomi. Redmi 5A was also the third overall best-selling smartphone model in March,” said the report.

Oppo’s mid-segment smartphone A83 captured the 4th spot in the global best-selling model list.

Samsung’s S9 and S9+ models pushed the company’s position in the best-selling model list in March, capturing fifth and sixth spots respectively.

“Samsung Galaxy S9 series helped increase the company’s share in the ultra-premium segment. Samsung doubled its share in the premium-tier ($600-800), but faced tough competition in the mid and low-tier segments from Chinese OEMs (Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, Xiaomi),” the report noted.

Xiaomi, Samsung and Huawei’s Honor brand helped drive the uptick in the $100-199 price band volume, in various markets including India and South-East Asia.

“These three brands captured almost half the $100-199 price band. We will likely see an uptick in mid-tier price band share after a marketing push from Oppo, Vivo, Huawei in their home market and in India,” said the report.

