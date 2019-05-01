Apple iPhone users should know this feature if they fly a lot

Apple has brought some changes to its Apple Wallet to make air travel more convenient. If one has an Apple’s wallet app (compatible with iOS 8 or higher), they no longer have to wait for or to remember their paper boarding passes. The app will let one save boarding passes.

So far, Apple’s wallet app is used to store important documents such as ATM cards, prepaid cards, rewards cards, metro card, credit card, store cards, and many others. But with the new update, Apple Wallet will let the users take a flight hassle-free. The user will not have to search here and there for the passes while showing it to security officials.

The user who is supposed to board a flight, receives boarding passes in a number of ways like through SMS, through the browser, through flights mobile app or through email.

How to add a boarding pass to Apple wallet app:

Once a user books a ticket on a flight, they receive an email with the ticket attached. When they travel to the airport to board the flight, he used to take a boarding passes from a counter or need to web check-in. During the process of the web check-in, the person receives the mail with the pass. If you have an Apple iPhone or iPod with Apple wallet app installed, then the boarding pass will automatically be added to your wallet.

Although, the boarding pass can be added to the wallet manually too. To manually add, the user needs to open the email attachment and click on ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ link. Sometimes, boarding passes automatically appear on the screen and notify you at the right time.

How to store boarding passes from the airline’s app:

All the airlines have their dedicated app like Spicejet, Indigo, GoAir and numerous international airlines. If a user wants to check in through the airline’s app and want to store the pass in the Apple wallet, then they need to follow the below-mentioned process.

(1) They need to create an account and log in.

(2) Type their confirmation code and enter.

(3) Locate the boarding pass and click on ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ button.

(4) Finally, the user gets the boarding pass in their ‘Apple Wallet’. During times of need, one just needs to launch the app.