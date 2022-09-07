Apple iPhone user guide: How to quit apps, shut down your iPhone | Tech Tips

It is quite evident that nothing is permanent, especially in technology. Be it iOS or Android apps anything can experience a glitch and go haywire. When it comes to iOS there are so many things, we as a user might not know.

Here are some of the things which you might not know about Apple smartphones.

Here’s how to quit an app:

– You can either open the app switcher or swipe up from the bottom of the screen. Then pause in the middle. If there is a home button then one can double press the home button.

– Once you double press the home button, overlapping of all the open apps will be visible in the background.

– Simply swipe to the right/left until you find the app which you want to quit.

– Lastly, swipe on the desired app to close it.

This is the only way to close the open apps in the background or you can swipe three apps at a single time using fingers. If there are several apps running that one will have to manually remove them.

